Newscast – Friday, June 12, 2026

In this newscast:
- A plan to build a $500 million cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island is taking shape, and tourism leaders and North Douglas residents have a lot of questions,
- The Alaska House passed a bill this afternoon tat would reduce taxes on the planned Alaska LNG project,
- A Juneau artist created a magazine where Indigenous artists and writers to share their perspectives without having to reduce or simplify them,
- Sport fishermen will be able to catch and keep king salmon in Haines for the first time in over a decade starting Monday