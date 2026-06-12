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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, June 12, 2026

by

In this newscast:

 

  • A plan to build a $500 million cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island is taking shape, and tourism leaders and North Douglas residents have a lot of questions,
  • The Alaska House passed a bill this afternoon tat would reduce taxes on the planned Alaska LNG project,
  • A Juneau artist created a magazine where Indigenous artists and writers to share their perspectives without having to reduce or simplify them,
  • Sport fishermen will be able to catch and keep king salmon in Haines for the first time in over a decade starting Monday

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