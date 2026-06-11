Newscast – Thursday, June 11, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Safe Place initiative for youth in crisis arrives in Juneau,
- An 89-year-old woman died in Juneau today from injuries suffered during a crash yesterday,
- Republican lawmakers are working to repeal the Roadless Rule through Congress,
- The University of Alaska’s largest union filed an unfair labor practice complaint last week,
- Alaska is one of only two states that saw increased participation in SNAP last year,
- The minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1,
- A federal judge ruled against a group of Alaskans seeking to force the state to process SNAP applications on time