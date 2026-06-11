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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, June 11, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A Safe Place initiative for youth in crisis arrives in Juneau,
  • An 89-year-old woman died in Juneau today from injuries suffered during a crash yesterday,
  • Republican lawmakers are working to repeal the Roadless Rule through Congress,
  • The University of Alaska’s largest union filed an unfair labor practice complaint last week,
  • Alaska is one of only two states that saw increased participation in SNAP last year,
  • The minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1,
  • A federal judge ruled against a group of Alaskans seeking to force the state to process SNAP applications on time

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