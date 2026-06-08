KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, June 8, 2026

by

In this newscast:

 

  • A Juneau family reported a 29-year old man missing on Friday. He was last seen on May 26 near Safeway,
  • The Juneau School Board will decide on whether to adopt the school district’s new strategic plan Tuesday night at its last regular meeting of the fiscal year,
  • Tickets at Eaglecrest Ski Area are about to get more expensive,
  • The U.S. Forest Service is now saying mining interests played an important role in its decision to cancel a recreational cabin project near Juneau’s Herbert Glacier, after denying it months ago,
  • The Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program unveiled a Lingit comic book during Celebration last week,
  • A sale on oil and gas drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge garnered more than $3.7 million in winning bids

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