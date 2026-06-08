Newscast – Monday, June 8, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau family reported a 29-year old man missing on Friday. He was last seen on May 26 near Safeway,
- The Juneau School Board will decide on whether to adopt the school district’s new strategic plan Tuesday night at its last regular meeting of the fiscal year,
- Tickets at Eaglecrest Ski Area are about to get more expensive,
- The U.S. Forest Service is now saying mining interests played an important role in its decision to cancel a recreational cabin project near Juneau’s Herbert Glacier, after denying it months ago,
- The Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program unveiled a Lingit comic book during Celebration last week,
- A sale on oil and gas drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge garnered more than $3.7 million in winning bids