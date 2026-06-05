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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, June 5, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska State Board of Education unanimously approved a new master’s in teaching program for Indigenous languages at the University of Alaska Southeast Thursday.
  • Residents will have a chance to testify on some major budget topics and glacial outburst funding decisions at the Juneau Assembly’s upcoming meeting on Monday.
  • An unusual partnership is sailing Alaska’s waters this summer.
  • Leqpquinm Gumilgit Gagoadim Tsmsyen Dancers leader Se’iga Liimii Marcella Asicksik talks about a song her dance group wrote for Celebration.

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