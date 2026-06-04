Newscast – Thursday, June 4, 2026

In this newscast:
- Democratic incumbent Rep. Andi Story now has an opponent in the race for her current seat in the state House: Annette Kreitzer, Haines’ former borough manager.
- After years of planning, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska soft-opened a casino on Douglas Island this week. It’s Juneau’s first casino.
- The National Science Foundation plans to yank a long-standing ocean observation station from the sea floor far off the coast of Alaska next year. It’s one in an entire ocean monitoring system slated to be dismantled as part of the Trump Administration’s rollback on federal science programs that help researchers study the changing climate.
- The developer of the Alaska LNG project released its first specific public cost estimates Wednesday for the proposed 800-mile gas pipeline and associated infrastructure.