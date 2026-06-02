Newscast – Tuesday, June 2, 2026

In this newscast:
- Twelve people were infected by an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness while aboard a cruise ship traveling through Southeast Alaska last week.
- A new public use cabin opened near Ward Lake this week.
- Thirteen canoes bringing Alaska Native paddlers from across Southeast Alaska and Canada arrived in Juneau this afternoon.
- A soon-to-be change in shipping services for Juneau’s Costco is expected to make it more difficult for small businesses in outlying communities to get products to their towns.
- Petersburg residents give items at the dump a second life through the borough’s salvaging program.