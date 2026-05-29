Newscast – Thursday, May 28, 2026

In this newscast:
- The estate of a man who died after he was struck by a City and Borough of Juneau-owned truck has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the employee driving the vehicle.
- Former Gov. Bill Walker is considering another run for the state’s top elected office. Walker filed a letter of intent with Alaska campaign regulators this morning.
- A Juneau lawmaker’s bill that seeks to increase state funding for free legal aid to vulnerable Alaskans passed into law without the governor’s signature last week.
- A federally funded program aims to install thousands of heat pumps across southern Alaska by late 2029. But the program’s first year has been slow. As Avery Ellfeldt reports for the Alaska Desk, the groups managing the effort are ramping up advertising in hopes of boosting interest, and reducing energy bills.
- As the Arctic takes on greater geopolitical significance, Alaska has assets of interest to the U.S. military.