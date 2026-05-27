Newscast – Wednesday, May 27, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau Representative Andi Story says she will seek reelection for a fifth term in the Alaska Legislature this fall.
- An 82-year-old Juneau man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his brother.
- State lawmakers voted to increase state unemployment benefits for the first time since 2009 during the state Legislature’s race to the finish last week.
- Several proposed mines in British Columbia are located along transboundary rivers that wind through Southeast Alaska. Residents on the Alaska side of the border say there’s a lack of tribal consultation and some worry about pollution in salmon-bearing streams vital to the region’s fisheries.
- State lawmakers passed two bills on the last day of the legislative session aimed at fulfilling requirements of a federal health care expansion effort.