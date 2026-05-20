KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, May 20, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau residents say the city’s sole electric provider’s proposal to raise bills by 20% is not affordable,
  • It’s National Safe Boating Week and the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue teams in Juneau are asking residents to help prevent false alerts,
  • Alaska Native Vietnam War veteran, George Lindoff from Hoonah, got a proper homecoming decades after his service,
  • The Alaska Legislature is likely headed for a special session focused on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project immediately after lawmakers adjourn today

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