Newscast – Tuesday, May 19, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly voted last night to divest from Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola project and pay back a $10 million investment from Goldbelt Incorporated.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that would reinstate pensions for public employees late last night as the Alaska House failed to advance a tax cut for the Alaska LNG project. Lawmakers had hoped to make a deal: they’d pass a gas pipeline tax relief bill in exchange for the governor allowing the pension bill to pass into law.
- About halfway between Juneau and Haines, there’s a small rock … with a big history. On it, sits the Eldred Rock Lighthouse. The facility has been there for over a century – and today is the oldest original lighthouse in Alaska. It’s been in disrepair for decades. But after years of restoration work by volunteers, the lighthouse will open to the public for the first time later this month.
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