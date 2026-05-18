KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, May 18, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly will vote tonight on whether to finalize its plan to divest from Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola project,
  • As leadership of the Juneau School District undergoes a major changeover this summer, many of those positions are being filled with current employees,
  • A Canadian mining company wants to reopen a gold mine in British Columbia, upstream from the Taku River, Southeast Alaska’s most productive salmon stream,
  • Sixth graders in Juneau’s Montessori Borealis program recently showcased their family histories with presentations they spent months working on.

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