Newscast – Monday, May 18, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly will vote tonight on whether to finalize its plan to divest from Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola project,
- As leadership of the Juneau School District undergoes a major changeover this summer, many of those positions are being filled with current employees,
- A Canadian mining company wants to reopen a gold mine in British Columbia, upstream from the Taku River, Southeast Alaska’s most productive salmon stream,
- Sixth graders in Juneau’s Montessori Borealis program recently showcased their family histories with presentations they spent months working on.