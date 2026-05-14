Newscast – Thursday, May 14, 2026

In this newscast:
- Beginning next school year, elementary school students will no longer be dismissed 30 minutes early on Mondays,
- Juneau’s pools are no longer on the Juneau Assembly’s chopping block, for now. The city museum still is,
- National Geographic journalist Paul Salopek has been walking around the world since 2013. But now that he’s in Alaska, his main mode of transportation is about to change,
- The federal government has decided against listing Gulf of Alaska king salmon with Endangered Species Act protections