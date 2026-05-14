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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, May 14, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Beginning next school year, elementary school students will no longer be dismissed 30 minutes early on Mondays,
  • Juneau’s pools are no longer on the Juneau Assembly’s chopping block, for now. The city museum still is,
  • National Geographic journalist Paul Salopek has been walking around the world since 2013. But now that he’s in Alaska, his main mode of transportation is about to change,
  • The federal government has decided against listing Gulf of Alaska king salmon with Endangered Species Act protections

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