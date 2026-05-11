Newscast – Monday, May 11, 2026

In this newscast:
- Young Juneau musicians got a chance to bring down the house over the weekend at a dual fundraiser for the Juneau Soccer Club and a music program that groups kids who want to play in rock bands,
- Researchers have spent months studying the Tracy Arm tsunami landslide, and they conclude it was the second largest on record,
- The Alaska Legislature is asking the federal government for some flexibility when it comes to implementing a massive program intended to “transform” rural healthcare across the state,
- New survey results show Alaskans’ confidence in the economy is at nearly the lowest point since the survey began 16 years ago,
- A bill that seeks to make it easier for Alaskans to repair consumer electronics cleared the state Senate today