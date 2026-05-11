KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, May 11, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Young Juneau musicians got a chance to bring down the house over the weekend at a dual fundraiser for the Juneau Soccer Club and a music program that groups kids who want to play in rock bands,
  • Researchers have spent months studying the Tracy Arm tsunami landslide, and they conclude it was the second largest on record,
  • The Alaska Legislature is asking the federal government for some flexibility when it comes to implementing a massive program intended to “transform” rural healthcare across the state,
  • New survey results show Alaskans’ confidence in the economy is at nearly the lowest point since the survey began 16 years ago,
  • A bill that seeks to make it easier for Alaskans to repair consumer electronics cleared the state Senate today

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications