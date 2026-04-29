Newscast – Wednesday, April 29, 2026

In this newscast:
- Community members can provide feedback on the City and Borough of Juneau’s budget Wednesday during a special meeting.
- Juneau student Cassie Lumba advanced to the national finals of Poetry Out Loud after competing in the semifinals in Washington D.C.
- Two groups of Juneau residents filed proposed citizen propositions this week in hopes of putting questions on the 2026 local election ballot.
- The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft environmental impact statement for a timber sale on Prince of Wales Island.
- Mt. Edgecumbe High School is cutting staff for the second year in a row amid ongoing budget and enrollment issues.