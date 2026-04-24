Newscast – Friday, April 24, 2026

In this newscast:
- A former Juneau School District principal pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge stemming from an incident involving a student.
- The defense attorney for a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen women said he wants a retrial to be moved to Anchorage instead of Juneau.
- The Skagway Borough was awarded a federal grant to construct an industrial dock that will allow heavy materials to be transported.
- Rail megaprojects in Interior and Southcentral Alaska got a symbolic show of support on Wednesday from the Alaska Legislature.