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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, April 24, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A former Juneau School District principal pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge stemming from an incident involving a student.
  • The defense attorney for a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen women said he wants a retrial to be moved to Anchorage instead of Juneau.
  • The Skagway Borough was awarded a federal grant to construct an industrial dock that will allow heavy materials to be transported.
  • Rail megaprojects in Interior and Southcentral Alaska got a symbolic show of support on Wednesday from the Alaska Legislature.

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