Newscast – Monday, April 13, 2026

In this newscast:
- Bartlett Regional Hospital has temporarily moved its emergency room entrance as the department undergoes a major multimillion-dollar renovation in the coming weeks,
- The Juneau School Board will decide on ratifying a contract with the district’s teachers union at its meeting Tuesday,
- At least three cruise lines have changed their itineraries this year to avoid the Tracy Arm Fjord south of Juneau, citing safety concerns brought on by a landslide there last August that triggered one of the largest tsunamis on record,
- Sealaska Heritage Institute has published a new book that presents Lingit Raven stories for the first time in the language with English translations