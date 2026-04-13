KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, April 13, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Bartlett Regional Hospital has temporarily moved its emergency room entrance as the department undergoes a major multimillion-dollar renovation in the coming weeks,
  • The Juneau School Board will decide on ratifying a contract with the district’s teachers union at its meeting Tuesday,
  • At least three cruise lines have changed their itineraries this year to avoid the Tracy Arm Fjord south of Juneau, citing safety concerns brought on by a landslide there last August that triggered one of the largest tsunamis on record,
  • Sealaska Heritage Institute has published a new book that presents Lingit Raven stories for the first time in the language with English translations

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications