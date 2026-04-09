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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, April 9, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing for nearly three weeks in Juneau was located earlier this week and returned home,
  • Earlier this week, Huna Totem and the City and Borough of Juneau finalized the tidelands lease agreement for a fifth cruise ship dock in downtown Juneau, which gives the final stamp for its development,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau stopped accepting septic waste from Gustavus last March due to concerns over the impacts of PFAS-contaminated sludge,
  • A Juneau boy has now undergone a potentially life-saving treatment for a rare genetic disease after years of fundraising,
  • Leaders of the state Senate are throwing cold water on hopes for a super-sized Permanent Fund dividend,
  • Main stage Alaska Folk Festival performances continue tonight at Centennial Hall

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