Newscast – Thursday, April 9, 2026

In this newscast:
- A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing for nearly three weeks in Juneau was located earlier this week and returned home,
- Earlier this week, Huna Totem and the City and Borough of Juneau finalized the tidelands lease agreement for a fifth cruise ship dock in downtown Juneau, which gives the final stamp for its development,
- The City and Borough of Juneau stopped accepting septic waste from Gustavus last March due to concerns over the impacts of PFAS-contaminated sludge,
- A Juneau boy has now undergone a potentially life-saving treatment for a rare genetic disease after years of fundraising,
- Leaders of the state Senate are throwing cold water on hopes for a super-sized Permanent Fund dividend,
- Main stage Alaska Folk Festival performances continue tonight at Centennial Hall