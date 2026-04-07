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Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, April 7, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Anchorage Forestry Sciences Lab is set to close and the future of the Pacific Northwest Research Station lab in Juneau is uncertain since the U.S. Forest Service began a national restructuring last week,
  • The city’s cold weather emergency shelter, which was set to close for the season next week, is turning into a year-round operation,
  • Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a federal class-action lawsuit filed against the Alaska Office of Children’s Services last week,
  • Tongass Voices: Hiram Henry on the volunteers who drive Alaska Folk Festival

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