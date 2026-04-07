Newscast – Tuesday, April 7, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Anchorage Forestry Sciences Lab is set to close and the future of the Pacific Northwest Research Station lab in Juneau is uncertain since the U.S. Forest Service began a national restructuring last week,
- The city’s cold weather emergency shelter, which was set to close for the season next week, is turning into a year-round operation,
- Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a federal class-action lawsuit filed against the Alaska Office of Children’s Services last week,
- Tongass Voices: Hiram Henry on the volunteers who drive Alaska Folk Festival