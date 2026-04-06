Newscast – Monday, April 6, 2026

In this newscast:
- The city is now asking residents to weigh in on potential projects that could be funded by the fees paid by cruise ship passengers this year,
- The Juneau Assembly will vote tonight during a regular meeting on whether to turn the city’s cold weather emergency shelter into a year-round operation,
- A labor union representing Ketchikan shipyard workers has filed three charges against the yard’s new operator,
- Three of Alaska’s key shipping companies are set to hike rates as fuel prices skyrocket amid the war with Iran,
- U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned the Trump administration’s lawyer for invoking Native American history to challenge birthright citizenship of immigrants