Newscast – Friday, April 3, 2026

In this newscast:
- Staff at the University of Alaska have successfully voted to form a union,
- The City and Borough of Juneau’s budget-making process officially kicked off Wednesday,
- The state of Alaska is collecting input from Juneau residents hit by glacial outburst flooding in 2024 to help decide how a federal grant for $6 million will be spent,
- A group of Juneau organizations and the regional tribal government are working together on an event that will provide direct services to unhoused people in Juneau,
- Large majorities of Alaskans tell pollsters they are sick of changing their clocks twice a year. And for years, lawmakers have introduced bills that would stop us from springing forward and falling back. This year is no exception