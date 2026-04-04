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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, April 3, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Staff at the University of Alaska have successfully voted to form a union,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau’s budget-making process officially kicked off Wednesday,
  • The state of Alaska is collecting input from Juneau residents hit by glacial outburst flooding in 2024 to help decide how a federal grant for $6 million will be spent,
  • A group of Juneau organizations and the regional tribal government are working together on an event that will provide direct services to unhoused people in Juneau,
  • Large majorities of Alaskans tell pollsters they are sick of changing their clocks twice a year. And for years, lawmakers have introduced bills that would stop us from springing forward and falling back. This year is no exception

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