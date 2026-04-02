Newscast – Thursday, April 2, 2026

In this newscast:
- Three young mountain goats with a highly contagious viral skin infection have been found this winter on popular Juneau hiking trails,
- The Juneau Assembly voted last night to end the city’s involvement in Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola project and pay back a $10 million investment from Goldbelt Incorporated,
- Alaska school districts consistently build budgets based on many uncertainties. A bill that aims to stabilize the budgeting process moved out of the House Education Committee Wednesday,
- As the Alaska Folk Festival approaches, so does a big spike in activity at downtown bars. And with that comes concerns about drink safety,
- Two Alaska inmates died in the past week, according to the Department of Correction’s press releases