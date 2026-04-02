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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, April 2, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Three young mountain goats with a highly contagious viral skin infection have been found this winter on popular Juneau hiking trails,
  • The Juneau Assembly voted last night to end the city’s involvement in Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola project and pay back a $10 million investment from Goldbelt Incorporated,
  • Alaska school districts consistently build budgets based on many uncertainties. A bill that aims to stabilize the budgeting process moved out of the House Education Committee Wednesday,
  • As the Alaska Folk Festival approaches, so does a big spike in activity at downtown bars. And with that comes concerns about drink safety,
  • Two Alaska inmates died in the past week, according to the Department of Correction’s press releases

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