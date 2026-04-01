Newscast – Tuesday, March 31, 2026

In this newscast:
- Today is the last day for Alaskans to apply for a 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend,
- Juneau’s beloved city-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area is embroiled in controversy over a gondola project and its price tag,
- A theater in a historic building in downtown Juneau is being brought back to life after sitting empty for years,
- Mayors of the five boroughs that would host elements of the Alaska gasline project say that they are not on board with a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy offering tax breaks for the project