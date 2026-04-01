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Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, March 31, 2026

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In this newscast:

  • Today is the last day for Alaskans to apply for a 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend,
  • Juneau’s beloved city-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area is embroiled in controversy over a gondola project and its price tag,
  • A theater in a historic building in downtown Juneau is being brought back to life after sitting empty for years,
  • Mayors of the five boroughs that would host elements of the Alaska gasline project say that they are not on board with a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy offering tax breaks for the project

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