Newscast – Monday, March 30, 2026

In this newscast:
- Tribal citizens in and outside Alaska recently voted to elect new delegates and community council members to represent them in the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska,
- More than 1000 people gathered at Juneau’s Overstreet Park on Saturday to participate in the third ‘No Kings’ protest held nationwide to push back against President Donald Trump’s policies and actions,
- The 51st Alaska Folk Festival will feature about 15 acts on the main stage — and that’s just one piece of a much larger production,
- An eighteenth candidate joined the race to be Alaska’s next governor this week. Attorney Gregg Brelsford threw his hat in the ring Tuesday as an independent candidate