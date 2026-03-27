KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, March 27, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Organizers and lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol yesterday morning to rally in support of bills and funding to address climate change in Alaska,
  • A highly unusual — and four-legged — suspect was apprehended yesterday in Juneau,
  • The University of Alaska Southeast and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska are working together to create a School of Indigenous Studies,
  • Tongass Voices: Robin DeAlva on making an online exchange for arts supplies

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