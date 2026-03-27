Newscast – Friday, March 27, 2026

In this newscast:
- Organizers and lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol yesterday morning to rally in support of bills and funding to address climate change in Alaska,
- A highly unusual — and four-legged — suspect was apprehended yesterday in Juneau,
- The University of Alaska Southeast and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska are working together to create a School of Indigenous Studies,
- Tongass Voices: Robin DeAlva on making an online exchange for arts supplies