Newscast – Thursday, March 26, 2026

In this newscast:
- A privately-run child care program is set to offer all-day care for school-aged children in several Juneau schools this summer,
- Since Juneau broke its official winter snowfall record on Monday, some residents have asked whether the melting snowpack will influence the next glacial outburst flood expected in the Mendenhall Valley this summer. The short answer is no,
- One person died over the weekend in a major avalanche near Haines Pass, just across the border in British Columbia. Late March is typically prime time for recreation in the backcountry hot spot. But experts are now warning about unstable snow conditions in the area that likely won’t improve any time soon,
- A rainbow pride Ravenstail robe, woven by dozens of mentors and youth, was danced for the first time this week in Juneau