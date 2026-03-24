Newscast – Tuesday, March 24, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau has officially broken its snowfall record.
- The City and Borough of Juneau began mailing out annual property tax assessment values to homes and businesses late last week.
- Three finalists have been chosen in a mural contest to decorate new bear-resistant trash infrastructure in downtown Juneau this summer.
- The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska came to Juneau last week to give training sessions on what to do if residents encounter immigration enforcement actions in town.
- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case challenging mail-in ballot deadlines.