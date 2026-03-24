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Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, March 24, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau has officially broken its snowfall record.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau began mailing out annual property tax assessment values to homes and businesses late last week.
  • Three finalists have been chosen in a mural contest to decorate new bear-resistant trash infrastructure in downtown Juneau this summer.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska came to Juneau last week to give training sessions on what to do if residents encounter immigration enforcement actions in town.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case challenging mail-in ballot deadlines.

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