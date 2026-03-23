Newscast – Monday, March 23, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau broke its local record for snowiest March on Sunday with almost 64 inches, and now the capital city is just over an inch away from beating its winter snowfall record,
- The Juneau School District has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with its teachers union, after more than a year of negotiations that escalated to a successful vote authorizing the union to strike last week,
- The U.S. Forest Service is planning to hold a virtual meeting this week for residents across Southeast Alaska to share feedback on a revised Tongass National Forest management plan,
- Ten Juneau high school students gained real-world home-building experience earlier this month during a school district trip to Maui, Hawaii,
- Last month, Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force arrested a Juneau man and found about $160,000 worth of controlled substances at his residence, most of which was fentanyl,
- The U.S. Interior Department held its second round of tribal consultations on subsistence hunting and fishing on federal land this week