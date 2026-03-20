Newscast – Friday, March 20, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been reportedly missing for two days.
- Juneau’s legendary Gold Medal Basketball Tournament kicks off this weekend for the 77th time.
- Juneau Police commander Matt DuBois speaks with KTOO’s Mike Lane about a regional task force that investigates illegal drugs being distributed in Southeast Alaska.
- The Kodiak Island Borough School District is not recruiting international teachers for next fall due to an increase in the fee for H1-B visas.
- Nine seismic stations in Alaska are fully funded again after a new agreement with federal and state agencies.