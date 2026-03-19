Newscast – Thursday, March 19, 2026

In this newscast:
- The state of Alaska is delaying construction on the first phase of a controversial ferry terminal proposed to connect Juneau and Haines, due to a permitting issue.
- Alaska youth and advocates are calling on lawmakers to create a statewide fund for suicide prevention by charging a small fee on Alaskans’ monthly phone bills.
- The Juneau School District’s teachers union voted to authorize a strike earlier this week amid ongoing contract negotiations.
- The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has had new leadership for a few months now, and that has come with some changes.
- The state ferry Lituya will soon begin daily ferry service between Ketchikan and Annette Bay.