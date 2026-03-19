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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, March 19, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The state of Alaska is delaying construction on the first phase of a controversial ferry terminal proposed to connect Juneau and Haines, due to a permitting issue.
  • Alaska youth and advocates are calling on lawmakers to create a statewide fund for suicide prevention by charging a small fee on Alaskans’ monthly phone bills.
  • The Juneau School District’s teachers union voted to authorize a strike earlier this week amid ongoing contract negotiations.
  • The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has had new leadership for a few months now, and that has come with some changes.
  • The state ferry Lituya will soon begin daily ferry service between Ketchikan and Annette Bay.

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