Newscast – Wednesday, March 18, 2026

In this newscast:
- Alaska Seaplanes announced this week that it would be implementing a 6% temporary fuel surcharge on fares beginning Friday. The company cites a nearly 40% increase in fuel costs due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
- The City and Borough of Juneau plans to move into a new City Hall by the end of this year. That means the current building could be up for sale in the coming months.
- Voting begins Wednesday for University of Alaska staff across the state to decide on forming a union. The group is called the Coalition of Alaska University Employees for Equity.
- Climate change has caused winter in Alaska’s largest cities to warm more dramatically than other major cities across the U.S. But as KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, this winter in Juneau doesn’t match the overall trend.
- The filing deadline for this year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend is March 31, and if Rep. Nick Begich III has his way, this year’s dividend will be tax free.