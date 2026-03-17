Newscast – Tuesday, March 17, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Board of Fisheries is meeting today through Saturday in Anchorage to consider changes to statewide finfish fisheries.
- Juneau’s city-owned cold weather emergency shelter may soon start accepting patrons year-round instead of closing its doors in mid-April.
- The Juneau School District’s student services director is resigning at the end of June.
- For Tongass Voices, Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Cassie Lumba talks about winning Alaska’s Poetry Out Loud competition and the power of words.