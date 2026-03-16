Newscast – Monday, March 16, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents will have multiple opportunities this week to provide feedback about how and where they’d like to see changes to better the capital city’s roadways for all users,
- After months of on-an-off closures and limited services, the city’s recycling center will be back to operating at full capacity and regular hours starting tomorrow,
- A bill meant to protect Alaskans from drinking water contaminated with PFAS had its first committee hearing last week,
- The fate of a closely watched budget bill in the Alaska Legislature is back up in the air, after House Republicans declined to back a supermajority vote that would have funded the bill from savings