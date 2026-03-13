KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, March12, 202

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School Board approved its budget for next year on Tuesday. The district will be able to maintain services but there are still funding uncertainties,
  • A former Juneau school board member submitted what current board members called “disparaging comments” to be engraved on fundraising bricks for a new school playground in Lemon Creek,
  • Alaska Congressman Nick Begich urged the state Legislature to be bold with policies to encourage resource development on Tuesday,
  • A high-profile budget bill that would unlock hundreds of millions in government construction projects across Alaska took a step forward in the state Legislature yesterday

