Newscast – Wednesday, March 11, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board selected Shawn Arnold to be the district’s next superintendent. He was one of three finalists for the position and the only current district employee,
- The Juneau Assembly has decided to postpone a vote on whether to disempower Eaglecrest Ski Area’s board of directors for at least six months,
- A bill that would change the scope of an Alaska sexual assault law had its first committee hearing yesterday. Democratic Juneau Rep. Sara Hannan’s bill, introduced this year, would alter a law that specifically criminalizes sexual assault by a medical provider,
- Animal Care and Control in Anchorage is designed to hold about 150 animals. But right now, there are nearly 250