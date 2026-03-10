Newscast – Tuesday, March 10, 2026

In this newscast:
- Social service providers in Juneau say they’re worried about fallout if the Juneau Assembly decides to cut city funding to some of Juneau’s most critical social services.
- The Juneau Assembly decided Monday to sign an agreement with the federal government for a buyout of View Drive, the street hit hardest by annual glacial outburst funding.
- A trial date for a lawsuit between the Juneau School District and its support staff union won’t be decided on for another six months.
- Alaska students could have a new graduation requirement in the not-too-distant-future. The Alaska Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would mandate a new civics course or exam for high-schoolers starting in 2027.
- About three dozen sled dog teams are on the thousand-mile Iditarod Trail to Nome as part of this year’s race, and thousands of people around the world are following along. Some of the spectators are kids participating in the IditaRead Challenge, and as Alaska Public Media’s Ava White reports, that includes Anchorage students counting each minute spent with a book as a mile on the trail.