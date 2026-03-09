KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, March 9, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly will vote tonight on whether to appropriate nearly $500,000 to Dzantik’i Heeni Playground Capital Improvement Project,
  • A team of specialists from the Alaska Volcano Observatory stopped by Sitka to do some station maintenance work on Mt. Edgecumbe, a volcano on nearby Kruzof Island,
  • British Columbia is proposing to limit U.S.-based Tribes from government consultations related to environmental projects,
  • Juneau singer-songwriter Taylor Dallas Vidic’s first album delves into relationships through jazz-folk mashup

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications