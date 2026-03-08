Juneau Assembly to vote on Dzantik’i Heeni playground funds, St. Vincent’s maintenance

The Juneau Assembly will vote Monday on whether to appropriate $493,000 to the Dzantik’i Heeni Playground Capital Improvement Project.

The money comes from the Juneau School District’s fund balance and would pay for playground equipment and its installation at the campus, where students have been playing on a dirt field. This round of funding would bring the total project cost to $1.3 million.

Also on the Assembly’s agenda is the approval of an ordinance that would allocate $150,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund to St. Vincent de Paul for long-term maintenance of their housing facilities on Teal St. This funding is part of a round of Affordable Housing disbursements the Assembly approved last month, totaling more than $2 million over five projects. This appropriation to St. Vincent de Paul wasn’t voted on then due to a clerical error.

The Assembly will also vote on an amendment to city code that adds to the ways public notices for CBJ meetings can be circulated. The city is currently required to post public notice of all meetings in a “newspaper of general circulation.” The ordinance says the definition should be updated to reflect the ways Juneau residents receive public information. This amendment would change the definition to “a publicly accessible source of information that is distributed to the public in print or online without a required cost.”

Under new business, the Assembly will discuss a recent meeting city officials had with View Drive residents about the federal buyout program that would turn the neighborhood into park land, and possible next steps in the process.

And, the Assembly plans to go into executive session to discuss union negotiations.

Juneau residents have the chance to testify on ordinances on Monday’s agenda – as well as on non-agenda items – in person or online before the Assembly votes. People who want to testify online must notify the city clerk by 4 p.m. before the meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.