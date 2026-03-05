KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, March 4, 2026

In this newscast:

  • The federal government is suing a former chair of Juneau’s Docks and Harbors board for nearly $1 million spent to raise his sunken tugboat from Gastineau Channel in 2023,
  • The Juneau School District and its support staff union reached a tentative agreement yesterday, almost one year after both parties initially exchanged proposed contracts,
  • Juneau students have missed four days this school year due to snow. So far, they won’t have to make them up,
  • The Juneau School District has one of the oldest school-based hunter education programs in Alaska and its current teacher recently won the state’s Hunter Educator of the Year award,
  • Alaska lawmakers are preaching caution as war in Iran and across much of the Middle East pushes oil prices higher

