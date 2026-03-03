Newscast – Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau announced early facilities closures today, since a snowstorm has affected road conditions,
- The Arctic Winter Games begin Sunday in Whitehorse, and half of Alaska’s snowshoe team has been practicing in Juneau,
- The state has expanded a fishing closure for shrimp in Southeast Alaska to protect the species. Shrimping in Southeast is now closed to all harvesters through the end of April,
- State lawmakers had some sharp question on Monday for Alaska’s Division of Elections about its decision to share the state’s full, unredacted voter list with the Department of Justice,
- The Alaska House unanimously passed a prohibition on AI-generated child sexual abuse material on Friday. But lawmakers vastly expanded the scope of the bill just before passing it, including provisions that would severely limit children’s access to social media