Newscast – Monday, March 2, 2026

In this newscast:

  • Members of the Juneau community have an opportunity to watch recorded interviews with finalists for Juneau schools superintendent and give feedback to the school board by Thursday,
  • Since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pulled back its decision to design a lake tap that would put a stop to annual glacial outburst flooding in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, local and congressional leaders have pressed the agency to explain why,
  • Crews are about half way done removing a colossal drilling rig that toppled over on the North Slope,
  • Folk singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle is the guest artist for the 51st annual Alaska Folk Festival in April. KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey spoke with Carlisle about what makes Folk Fest special

