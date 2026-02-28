KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

In this newscast:

  • Downtown Juneau’s popular Marine Park will become a construction site for more than a year, starting next week,
  • Two state lawmakers introduced legislation this month that aims to crack down on water pollution from major ships, including cruises,
  • The Alaska Permanent Fund beat its performance benchmark last year and is approaching $90 billion. That’s according to the investment consulting firm Callan, which has advised the state on the Permanent Fund’s performance for decades,
  • How can you convince yourself to bike to work, even in the winter? The Alaska Survival Kit series tries to answer that question

