Juneau police union reaches agreement with the city

The City and Borough of Juneau has reached a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents Juneau police – eight months after the last contract expired and a year after negotiations began.

The Public Safety Employees Association and the city reached a tentative agreement earlier this month. On Wednesday the Assembly passed a resolution to ratify it.

The new agreement includes a 3 to 5% annual wage increase for the three years of the contract, as well as lump sum payments of between $2,000 and $2,750 the next two years. In addition, the employer contribution for health insurance will see increases.

Juneau police employees will also now get a day off for the Juneteenth holiday. The city made June 19 a city holiday last year.

The city and the police union had been at an impasse since August.

The agreement, and pay increase, come after the city released results from a survey that asked Juneau residents about budget priorities. Public safety — police, firefighting and emergency medical services — and schools were both in the top three priorities respondents chose.

The city remains at an impasse with the union that represents the majority of Juneau firefighters. The Juneau School District is also at an impasse with the teachers union; an arbitration hearing is scheduled for April. It’s also in mediation with its support staff union.