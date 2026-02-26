Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people has not been seen by staff in more than two weeks and has been reported missing,
- Winter maintenance of streets, supporting schools and public safety are the top budget priorities of more than 4,000 Juneau residents who took a city budget survey earlier this year,
- The Juneau planning commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit on Tuesday for a two-story retail and entertainment building called “Alaska Fly & Dive” in the heart of downtown Juneau’s tourism corridor,
- Language educators in Juneau are working to create a Master’s in teaching program for Indigenous languages at the University of Alaska Southeast. It would be the first of its kind in Alaska,
- At least 10 high school students from around the globe are in Alaska right now as exchange students. Several gathered in Juneau earlier this month for a student orientation,
- Alaska senators moved forward a new version of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tax bill last week. The newest draft of the bill bears little resemblance to the bill the governor proposed earlier this year as part of his broader fiscal plan