Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board has selected three finalists to be the district’s next superintendent,
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has backed out of studying a lake tap solution to glacial outburst floods that have ravaged Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley neighborhoods in recent years,
- The Haines Assembly voted in January to change how it collects sales tax. Now, cruise ships docked in Haines will be required to charge local sales tax on onboard purchases,
- A measure to repeal Alaska’s nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice general elections will be on the ballot this year, but exactly how its worded remains a hot dispute