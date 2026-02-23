KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

‘Pueblo Revolt’ opens at Perseverance, and Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on new MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, February 20, 2026

  • Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell discusses an upcoming MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS, as well as the other ongoing language classes available to the community.

  • The creative team for the upcoming production of “Pueblo Revolt” previews the show, opening at Perseverance Theatre in Douglas on Friday, February 27.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

