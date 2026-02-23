‘Pueblo Revolt’ opens at Perseverance, and Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on new MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, February 20, 2026

Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell discusses an upcoming MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS, as well as the other ongoing language classes available to the community.





The creative team for the upcoming production of “Pueblo Revolt” previews the show, opening at Perseverance Theatre in Douglas on Friday, February 27.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

