Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

In this newscast:
- The City of Hoonah has a new chief of police, and his hiring comes after the last chief was fired while trying to resign last spring.
- The Juneau School Board will hold its first reading of the school district’s budget tomorrow.
- Nearly all who testified at a public hearing yesterday afternoon at the state capitol were in favor of a Juneau representative’s bill that seeks to ban law enforcement officers from wearing face masks on duty in Alaska.
- The U.S Forest Service officially kicked off its public process for the Tongass National Forest Plan Revision on Wednesday.
- Travelers can now schedule ferry rides with the Alaska Marine Highway for May through September.
- The first round of fundraising reports in the 2026 governor’s race is out, shedding some light on a crowded field.