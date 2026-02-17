KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • State transportation officials will hold a virtual public forum tomorrow evening on proposed safety improvements at one of Juneau’s most dangerous intersections.
  • For the first time, Juneau police confirm immigration enforcement activity in Alaska’s capital during President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration push.
  • A proposed mining road in Juneau is up for public comment.
  • Mariculture experts and tribal members gathered in Juneau last week to talk about the pressing obstacles – and opportunities – shaping the mariculture industry in Southeast Alaska.

