U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche makes logistics stop in Juneau

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche is currently docked in the capital city at the downtown cruise ship dock as it prepares to venture to the Bering Sea to conduct maritime security operations and fisheries enforcement.

The 418-foot-long national security cutter and its roughly 150 crew arrived in Juneau on Thursday morning. It’s homeported in Alameda, California.

Petty Officer 1st Class Travis McGee said the ship is in Juneau for a logistical stop as it heads north for an Arctic District patrol in the Bering Sea.

“Their primary focus on this patrol is going to be fisheries enforcement, but they’re also able to respond to other missions as well, including search and rescue,” he said in an interview Friday afternoon.

McGee could not confirm how long the ship would remain in Juneau before continuing on. He said the Coast Guard typically does not release the specific timelines of vessel movements.