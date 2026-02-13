Newscast – Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

In this newscast:
- Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Seahawks Super Bowl 2026 parade in Seattle on Wednesday. Juneau resident and Seahawks superfan Donna James was one of them,
- Juneau residents will have a chance to weigh in on what they’d like the city to prioritize during its upcoming budget process as it faces a multimillion dollar budget hole,
- The Juneau School District released a budget simulation tool on Wednesday that allows people to build and submit what they think the district’s budget should look like,
- A Juneau representative’s proposal to ban law enforcement officers from wearing face masks on duty got a chilly reception from some lawmakers during its first hearing earlier this week,
- Monday is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day and KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey spoke with Juneau author Ernestine Hayes about Peratrovich’s influence and what she thinks the activist would do if she was alive today