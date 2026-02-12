Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

In this newscast:
- The state Senate will consider a bill meant to increase educational options for Alaska students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
- Staff from Alaska Marine Lines and the Alaska Marine Highway System discussed EV shipping safety during a panel held by Renewable Juneau, an advocacy nonprofit, yesterday.
- KTOO’s Mike Lane sat down with Akanksha Basil to learn about her efforts to strengthen and streamline disaster response coordination in Juneau.
- There will now be more time to speak out on the future of the Federal Subsistence Board, which has authority over hunting and fishing on federal public lands.